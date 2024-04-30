American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE AHR opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $88,504,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,763,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $7,694,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

