Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives $39.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Heartland Financial USA

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 15.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.