Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.61

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 59120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,047,000 after purchasing an additional 259,417 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 87,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

