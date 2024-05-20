iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.71

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.71 and last traded at $104.05, with a volume of 63887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $868.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

