Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.18

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 144070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

