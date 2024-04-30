First Citizens BancShares’ (FCNCA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,100.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,900.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FCNCA. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,707.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,586.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,484.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $945.32 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 179.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.