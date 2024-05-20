iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.19

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.19 and last traded at $188.91, with a volume of 1195919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.40.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.