Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.19 and last traded at $51.19. 124,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 223,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Ingevity Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

