D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $44.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.58. The stock had a trading volume of 645,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average of $172.99. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

