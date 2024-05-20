Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.52

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.52 and last traded at $182.99, with a volume of 448200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.6% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 42.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 106,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

