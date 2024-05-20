iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.85

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.85 and last traded at $104.42, with a volume of 216432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
