InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading 9.7% Higher

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 2,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INNV

InnovAge Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $586.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.