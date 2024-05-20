SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.66

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.66 and last traded at $186.66, with a volume of 7957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.29.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.84 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.10 and its 200 day moving average is $169.57.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.