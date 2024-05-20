iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.63

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.63 and last traded at $65.72, with a volume of 356570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $897.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $15,966,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

