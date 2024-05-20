iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.84

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.84 and last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 75196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

