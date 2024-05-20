iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,135,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 548,404 shares.The stock last traded at $99.34 and had previously closed at $99.33.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after purchasing an additional 600,881 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,412,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,227,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.