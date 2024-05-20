iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.83

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.83 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 23566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

