abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.29

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 3027906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,896,000.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

