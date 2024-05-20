Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.79

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.79 and last traded at $196.31, with a volume of 9433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.91.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

