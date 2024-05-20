Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 190,893 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,619,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,893 shares during the quarter. Macy’s comprises 0.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $153,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Macy’s by 260.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Macy’s by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $6,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

