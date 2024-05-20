L.M. Kohn & Company Has $893,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.12. 5,730,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,148,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.