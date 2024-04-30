T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $188.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.33.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $164.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,985,409 shares of company stock worth $971,083,803 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

