Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

SDPI opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.04. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

