Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
SDPI opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.04. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
