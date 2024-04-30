Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.00.

CHKP stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

