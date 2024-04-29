Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $42,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 523,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

