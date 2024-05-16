Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.77. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 723,265 shares.

Specifically, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,106.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.