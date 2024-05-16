Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 15.7%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,824. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $81.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
