SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $64.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $71.52. Approximately 3,167,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,621,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 1.43.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.
