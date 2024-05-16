Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Drops By 15.8%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 8,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,783. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

