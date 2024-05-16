Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,090 shares of company stock worth $104,326,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

ANET stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.37. 509,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,847. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.42 and its 200-day moving average is $256.09. The company has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

