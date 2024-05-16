Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Up 6.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.87. 1,778,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,243,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Specifically, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Humacyte Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $818.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Humacyte by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 126.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

