The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The China Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 25,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,859. The China Fund has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The China Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,571,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 197,315 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in The China Fund by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 466.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

