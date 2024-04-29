Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,044 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Americold Realty Trust worth $34,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 110,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 499,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE COLD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.