Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,347.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,356 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $6,772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,807. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 179.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on STWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.