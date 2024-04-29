Eastfield Resources (CVE:ETF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Eastfield Resources Ltd. (CVE:ETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.02 and last traded at 0.02, with a volume of 1016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 0.03.

Eastfield Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.03.

About Eastfield Resources

Eastfield Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, molybdenum, cobalt, and platinum group metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Zymo property that consists of 33 claims and fractions covering an area of approximately 9,195 hectares located in Smithers town, British Columbia; the Iron Lake property, which comprise 21 claims covering an area of approximately 8,035 hectares; and the Hedge Hog property consists of 8 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,785 hectares located in Cariboo Mining division, British Columbia.

