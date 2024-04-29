HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Up 47.8% in April

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 396.0 days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance

HMNKF remained flat at $42.35 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. HMS Networks AB has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

