Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 84,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 976.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 139,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 126,695 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

