Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.