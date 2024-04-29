Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Smart Powerr stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. 18,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

