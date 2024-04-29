Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Down 9.8 %
DLTNF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,281. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Delta 9 Cannabis
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.