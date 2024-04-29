iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the March 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,803,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.86. 4,845,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,829,010. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

