Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Increases By 52.4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,064,700 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 4,636,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,129.4 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,614. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

