Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Increases By 52.4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,064,700 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 4,636,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,129.4 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,614. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
