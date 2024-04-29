Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the March 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 349,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,509. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

About Galera Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRTX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 898,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. abrdn plc owned about 1.65% of Galera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

