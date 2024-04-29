Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the March 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 349,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,509. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTXFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 898,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. abrdn plc owned about 1.65% of Galera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.