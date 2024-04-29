Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.92

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.92 and last traded at C$10.87, with a volume of 153115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.90. The firm has a market cap of C$891.09 million, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. Research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3501041 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total value of C$165,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 206,000 shares of company stock worth $2,116,920 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

