Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.15

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.15 and last traded at C$12.16, with a volume of 55186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.86 million, a PE ratio of -44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of C$210.96 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 1.3317422 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.