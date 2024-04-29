Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.40

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 5774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

Taiga Building Products Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$363.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Taiga Building Products alerts:

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of C$367.66 million for the quarter.

About Taiga Building Products

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.