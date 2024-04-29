NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.95

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 33989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.