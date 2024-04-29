United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,832,000 after buying an additional 541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,245,000 after acquiring an additional 532,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,793. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

