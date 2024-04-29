UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.57. The company had a trading volume of 781,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $451.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

