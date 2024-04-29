Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia in Canada and the United States.

