Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in April

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.5 days.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159. Cascades has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Get Cascades alerts:

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.